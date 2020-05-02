Lusaka records 10 new covid 19 cases

Zambia has today recorded 10 new cases of covid 19 all from Lusaka, according to Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya during his daily covid 19 updates.

Four were identified during the routine screening at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) while three are contacts to known cases in Lusaka and another three were picked from the other screening centres across Lusaka.

One patient has been discharged from the Copperbelt isolation centre in Masaiti. Total recoveries are now at 75 while active cases are 41 with 119 cumulative cases.

Meanwhile Lusaka City Council has been charging churches K100 for them to be granted certificates allowing them to gather for worship under Ministry of Health guidelines when there is no such requirement.

Following a question by Journalists on why the council is charging churches, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said the certificates are free and directed that churches that paid the council must be refunded.

