Lusambo accuses UPND of deception

Bowman Lusambo writes

Extension of opening dates for schools has nothing to do with Covid-19, UPND govt. has failed to fund schools

The Minister of Education Hon. Douglas Siakalima has just announced that schools will not reopen as scheduled on the 10th of January 24th 2022 to 24th January 2022.

Hon. Siakalima has advanced the Covid-19 case load as the principal reason for postponing school reopening as he claims the cases are on the upswing.

I wish to place it on record the Honourable Minister was being economical with the truth. He knows that the real reason schools won’t reopen on Monday is because his administration has failed to fund public schools.

As we write this, there are no grants that have been released to go to any school in Zambia in readiness for reopening. We challenge Hon. Siakalima and President Hakainde Hichilema to come out in the open and produce evidence to the contrary.

Some of us were in government at the height of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd waves of the pandemic and we believe the current caseload is manageable and does not warrant a postponement of reopening of schools.

President Hichilema somehow thought running a public education system is as simple as operating a cattle ranching business.

Failure to fund public schools and removing user fees at the same time will only manage to transform our education system into a real joke in the region.

The lies that Hon. Siakalima fed the nation this morning during the press conference is part of the UPND DNA. It’s a clique of liars that went into State House is a bouquet of lies.