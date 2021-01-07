Lusambo buys buses for 2021

Bowman buys fleet buses from SA for 2021 campaigns
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has bought a fleet of buses from South Africa which he has branded for use during the August 12 General elections.
Lusambo who not too long ago was a pauper is now said to be among the richest Zambians.
Lusambo now boasts of being a millionaire, whose pocket change is K2 million.
Below a picture of the buses leaving South Africa yesterday.
COMMENTS
Shameless thief and his masters are watching anyway with PF it’s normal but there’s time for everything under the sun
This money used to buy buses could have been gone to the purchase of medicine in hospitals. I wonder if he is going to duty . This is how zra are losing income because of uncaring thugs pretending to be working meanwhile they are busy roting our country daylight.well,it is just a matter of months before those buses are forefeited to the state because of abnormalities .
It won’t work justook at hw bad the economy is today!!!!