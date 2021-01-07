Lusambo buys buses for 2021

Bowman buys fleet buses from SA for 2021 campaigns

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has bought a fleet of buses from South Africa which he has branded for use during the August 12 General elections.

Lusambo who not too long ago was a pauper is now said to be among the richest Zambians.

Lusambo now boasts of being a millionaire, whose pocket change is K2 million.

Below a picture of the buses leaving South Africa yesterday.