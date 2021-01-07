Lusambo buys buses for 2021

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has bought a fleet of buses from South Africa which he has branded for use during the August 12 General elections.
Lusambo who not too long ago was a pauper is now said to be among the richest Zambians.
Lusambo now boasts of being a millionaire, whose pocket change is K2 million.

Below a picture of the buses leaving South Africa yesterday.

    Gilbert 3 hours ago

    Shameless thief and his masters are watching anyway with PF it’s normal but there’s time for everything under the sun

    Kalyauzumanana 4 hours ago

    This money used to buy buses could have been gone to the purchase of medicine in hospitals. I wonder if he is going to duty . This is how zra are losing income because of uncaring thugs pretending to be working meanwhile they are busy roting our country daylight.well,it is just a matter of months before those buses are forefeited to the state because of abnormalities .

    Pumla 5 hours ago

    It won’t work justook at hw bad the economy is today!!!!

