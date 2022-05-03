Lusambo captured

3

Lusambo captured

After eluding the ACC and ignoring call outs for sometime, Bowman Lusambo was this morning captured at the Lusaka Magistrate courts.

We understand He is unlikely to be granted bond because he’s considered a risk as he does not obey law enforcement agencies.IMG

COMMENTS

    me 2 hours ago

    BOMA ni Lusambo!

    Ladies and gentlemen we all survive by God’s grace otherwise we live in a very unpredictable environment. Yesterday Bowman was the hunter throwing into police cells drunkards trying to have a nice time before Covid attacks them, warning business owners that he was the law, today he is the hunted.

    Now to quote his words, even if “he stole for the future”, most of these proceeds will just go into lawyers pockets and finally he will end up a broke man. At one point he mocked Panji for failing to secure his future financially when his father was president. Now ba Panji if he was a petty person would laugh back. But I know ba Panji wouldn’t do such a thing except to sympasise with him. What goes round…

    mtototo 2 hours ago

    cage the fool

    Imuvwimi 4 hours ago

    Damn………….

