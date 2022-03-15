Lusambo condemns speaker Nellie Muti

BOWMAN LUSAMBO writes…A draconian Speaker delivering medieval rulings

Today’s ruling at Parliament suspending 30 of our colleagues from participating in parliamentary business for a month is not surprising.

As Zambians, we have to be ready for such kind of rulings by Madam Speaker because they are well within her character.

Full credit to her, the few months she has presided over the business of the House, she has managed to reduce the House to Ichibwense (playground).

Walk outs are part and parcel of acceptable conduct in Parliament everywhere in the world. Her strategy is to gap the MPs from debating the hollow speech delivered by President Hakainde Hichilema.

As she sips on Tea in the UK on her tour, she should be reminded that her draconian and medieval ways of running Parliamentary business will not go unchallenged.