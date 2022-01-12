Lusambo has 49 houses in Lusaka alone

…. While you are struggling to pay rent in Kalikiliki

Bowman Lusambo owns 49 houses in Lusaka alone

ACC detains him over unexplained wealth
By Tenson Mkhala

THE Anti-Corruption Commission has detained former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo in a matter where he is being investigated for possessing property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.
And News Diggers has learnt that the former minister owns 49 houses in Lusaka alone, with more in Kabwe, Kitwe and Ndola.
“The investigation is over property believed to be proceeds of crime.

