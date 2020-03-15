Lusambo orders police to arrest people buying more than one bag of Millie meal

People are now being arrested for buying milli meal mealie meal.

Lusaka province minister Bowman Lusambo ordering police to arrest youths he found buying Mille meal. He has accused the young people of causing food shortages but buying many bags of milli meal.

We can understand Lusambo’ s conduct because he is a semi illiterate thug so to him this is leadership.

It’s our trained police officers who surprise us, taking such foolish orders!

Even if there was a ‘cartel’ buying Millie meal to go and sell at higher prices, there is legally nothing wrong with that. We are a market economy. You buy things and sell for profit. There is no upper limit of bags you should buy as long as you can afford. It’s business. It would be wrong if you are buying to go and throw in the Kafue River.