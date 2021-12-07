Lusambo & other MPs chased from parliament

Bowman Lusambo and other PF MPs whose elections were nullified by the High Court have been chased from parliament.

In her ruling, Speaker of the National Assembly Nelli Muti said :

In view of the foregoing, it is my considered view that Mr B C Lusambo, MP is out of order to remain in the House after the nullification of his election by the High Court.

Further, Hon Members, in view of my ruling, all Members of Parliament whose election was nullified by a decision of the High Court, whether or not such decision has been appealed against, shall forthwith not take part in any Parliamentary business. Only those who will be successful in their appeals in the Constitutional Court will be allowed back in the House and take part in Parliamentary Business.