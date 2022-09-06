Lusambo’ sister arrested for forging grade 12 certificate

By Blessings Chibuye

The Anti-Corruption Commission -ACC- has arrested and charged a University of Zambia student for forgery of a School Certificate and uttering false documents.

PATIENCE MANASE, 29, of Meanwood Ibex has been charged with seven counts of forgery and uttering false documents.

ACC Public Relations Manager, TIMOTHY MOONO says the offences were committed between January, 1st 2009 and 31st December, 2018 in Lusaka.

Mr. MOONO says the documents were made in order to facilitate her enrolment as a student at the University of Zambia.

He also says Ms. MANASE purported to have a full grade twelve certificate which was used to gain employment at ZESCO between 2016 and 2019 as an Assistant Call Centre Agent and Assistant Customer Care Officer.

Mr. MOONO told ZNBC News that Ms. MANASE also obtained pecuniary advantage in the form of salaries and allowances amounting to over 429 thousand Kwacha.

He said investigations have established that Ms. MANASE, forged several Examination Council of Zambia (ECZ) Joint Examination for School Certificate and General Certificate of Examination (GCE) Statements of Results documents.

Mr. MOONO said the suspect is expected to appear in court.