Lusambo wants government to stop funding councils

By Logic Lukwanda/ Balewa Zyuulu

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says there is need to ban the financing of the equalization fund to all local authorities.

Mr Lusambo feels funding councils through the equalization fund is making local authorities lazy to maximize revenue collection.

He has told Phoenix News that councils should not anchor their operations on the equalization fund.

Mr Lusambo believes that many local authorities especially those in Lusaka have a lot potential to generate revenue and sustain themselves.

His sentiments follow concerns by some sections of society on the failure by councils to use the disbursed funds to the improvement of their operations but instead channel the resources to payment of salaries and allowances for workers.

