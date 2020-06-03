Lusambo warns Malembe

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has given gospel artist Kings Malembe, another artist, B-Flow and photographer Chella Tukuta, 24 hrs to apologise or he would take unspecified action against the trio.
The trio have issued criticism against government especially the handling gold in Zambia.

