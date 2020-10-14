Mafikizolo, Master G not cleared to perform at political rally in Zambia

JUST IN:: FOREIGN ARTISTS HAVE NOT BEEN CLEARED TO PLAY IN ZAMBIA, SAYS NATIONAL ARTS COUNCIL

PF hiring of foreign artists is unlawful

The National Arts Council has guided that the PF action to bring foreign artists from South Africa has breached the conditions laid by the law.

The NAC Director has since notified the event organiser Bowman Lusambo. But instead of openly telling Lusambo that the artists should not come, Manka Chipindi has asked Lusambo to normalise the artists’ coming. Mafikizolo and Master KG are set to perform at a PF rally in Ndola this weekend.