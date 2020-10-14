Mafikizolo, Master KG accused of supporting apartheid in Zambia

MasterKG and Mafikizoko – You will playing for Apartheid like oppressors

The country Zambia is begging for debt relief but the ruling party has thousands of dollars to bring foreign artists to a campaign rally. This during COVID!

The PF arrogance, the recklessness, the belief that citizens can do nothing about their impunity is on steriods.

As for Mafikizolo and….. Master KG, they should know that performing at a PF rally is being paid by an oppressive regime using money stolen from poverty stricken Zambians.

It’s equivalent to a Zambian band playing for the National Party during apartheid.

