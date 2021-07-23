Magande remembers how PF rubbished Kafue Gorge power project

Former Finance Minister Ngande Peter Mangande writes

Today, I was reminded of the State visit of the Chinese President Hu Jintao to Zambia in February 2007. The visit was vehemently protested by the president of PF Michael Sata, such that he dismissed the Mayoress of Lusaka and the Chawama Councillor, who joined President Mwanawasa in welcoming the Chinese President at the airport. As I endorsed the voluminous Memorandum of Understanding, in which ZESCO featured, in front of the two presidents at the end of the discussions, I wondered if PF President Sata and his party members were also going to boycott the inauguration ceremonies of the ZESCO power plants to be developed from the agreed financial assistance from the People’s Republic of China.

As Providence planned, both Mwanawasa and Sata are not available to witness the positive end result of their quarrel of 2007. As one of the living legends, I am delighted to Congratulate ZESCO on the inauguration of the Kafue Lower Power Station. This fulfills President Mwanawasa’s vision of making Zambia self-sufficient in energy in the shortest time possible.

I invite the courageous Mayoress Sikazwe and Councillor Mwanaume, wherever they are, to celebrate the positive result of their expulsion from the PF. May the forgiving God of Abraham, forgive all the PF members who were ready to march to the airport to stop President Hu from landing in Zambia. A good hunter rejoices when he sees that even those who were not in the bush at the hunt enjoy in eating the kill.