Magande remembers how PF rubbished Kafue Gorge power project

Former Finance Minister Ngande Peter Mangande writes
Today, I was reminded of the State visit of the Chinese President Hu Jintao to Zambia in February 2007. The visit was vehemently protested by the president of PF Michael Sata, such that he dismissed the Mayoress of Lusaka and the Chawama Councillor, who joined President Mwanawasa in welcoming the Chinese President at the airport. As I endorsed the voluminous Memorandum of Understanding, in which ZESCO featured, in front of the two presidents at the end of the discussions, I wondered if PF President Sata and his party members were also going to boycott the inauguration ceremonies of the ZESCO power plants to be developed from the agreed financial assistance from the People’s Republic of China.
As Providence planned, both Mwanawasa and Sata are not available to witness the positive end result of their quarrel of 2007. As one of the living legends, I am delighted to Congratulate ZESCO on the inauguration of the Kafue Lower Power Station. This fulfills President Mwanawasa’s vision of making Zambia self-sufficient in energy in the shortest time possible.
I invite the courageous Mayoress Sikazwe and Councillor Mwanaume, wherever they are, to celebrate the positive result of their expulsion from the PF. May the forgiving God of Abraham, forgive all the PF members who were ready to march to the airport to stop President Hu from landing in Zambia. A good hunter rejoices when he sees that even those who were not in the bush at the hunt enjoy in eating the kill.
COMMENTS
That event is still fresh in my mind. Let us give each other credit as Zambians. I want to witness in my lifetime if City Airport can be moved to an alternative location so that area can be turned into prime Commercial Zone to add value to our economy. The Lusaka Planning Authority should start thinking outside the BOX. Get rid of Chibolya and Misisi Compounds nd relocate residents to alternative new and well planned settlements not what is obtaining at the moment where people are living in poor conditions.
@Lwando: you are just ignorant or worse. PF and Sata cancelled the original BOT arrangements and insisted on Zambia financing the project with loans instead. Kafue Lower should have been inaugurated in 2016 but because of Sata’s bone-headedness, the project was delayed and Zambia suffered massive powercuts after 2016. The Zambian economy suffered massively because of PF stupidity and we still do from erratic power supplies. This is the same stupidity that has led to KKIA to opening before Covid struck. Sata was a real nutter!
You should just congratulate Edgar Lungu and PF for job weldone. There a lot more documents signed by govts gathering dust in govt offices. Edgar was bold enough to take that document, wipe of the dust and moved to implement. WELL DONE MR LUNGU.
The project was launched by rb by the way. So what is this dusting?