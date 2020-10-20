Magistrate Simusamba refuses to give Kambwili bail

LUSAKA principle magistrate David Simusamba has thrown out NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili’s bail application.
Kambwili’s lawyers have since requested for a meeting with Magistrate Simusamba in the chambers.
Whatever goes up always comes down.
Do not be used as a smoke screen. Stand your ground.
If one is placed in authority and fails to administer justice and fair play or corruptly does wrong things then for sure God is not happy. So when God withdraws mercy on such characters and emits His wrath, such people should not complain. Vengeance is mine says the Lord.
Days are numbered.
Simusamba your time is coming.
