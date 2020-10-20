Magistrate Simusamba refuses to give Kambwili bail

4

Magistrate Simusamba refuses to give Kambwili bail

 

LUSAKA principle magistrate David Simusamba has thrown out NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili’s bail application.

Kambwili’s lawyers have since requested for a meeting with Magistrate Simusamba in the chambers.

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. Simusamba Jails Kambwili for 2 years
  2. Judicial Complaints body finds Magistrate Simusamba guilty
  3. Police pursue Kambwili
  4. Police arrest Kambwili’ a wife and children
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 4
  • comment-avatar
    Kats 19 hours ago

    Whatever goes up always comes down.

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    kangalaitoito 21 hours ago

    Do not be used as a smoke screen. Stand your ground.

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Chisha Banda 23 hours ago

    If one is placed in authority and fails to administer justice and fair play or corruptly does wrong things then for sure God is not happy. So when God withdraws mercy on such characters and emits His wrath, such people should not complain. Vengeance is mine says the Lord.

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    James bond 007 24 hours ago

    Days are numbered.
    Simusamba your time is coming.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *