Mahtani family saddened by KK’s passing on

YOU HAVE FOUGHT THE GOOD FIGHT AND YOU HAVE RUN THE RACE! YOU HAVE KEPT THE FAITH! (2 Timothy 4 v7) FAREWELL KK AS YOU REST IN THE PLACE RESERVED FOR YOU BY OUR LORD (John 14v2) TILL WE MEET AGAIN!

The Mahtani family is saddened and expresses deepest condolences to Kenneth Kaunda’s family, friends and indeed the Zambia Nation on the demise of the Father of the Nation (Zambia’s Independence Hero and first President) and the African Union.

He enjoys a well-deserved rest and watches us from Heaven from a place reserved for him.

None can equal or rival his principled exemplary life, his faith, (all are equal before God), his selflessness, (others befor e self) his love for mankind, inspiration by God in his sacrificial engagement with life whether as a guitarist, pianist, singer, writer, footballer, poet, dancer, or family man.

Dr. Kaunda has been a long-term friend of the Mahtani family. The late Lekhraj Mahtani, a Councillor in Ndola, collaborated and supported Dr. Kaunda’s fight for Independence. Many Allegations against KK have proven false as he fought for his integrity and lived a simple and exemplary life by the grace of Our Lord. We shared some of his fate together.

Kenneth Kaunda leaves us with a vital legacy, and we must continue to live up to his ideals of Pan -Africanism and unity. Dr. Kaunda was not content with Zambia being free unless the rest of Southern Africa was free too. We continue to expose his motto of ‘One Zambia, One Nation!’

We remember his constant reminders – “Let all bitterness and wrath, and anger and clamour, and evil speaking, be put away from you, with all malice; And be ye kind one to another, tender hearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you” (Ephesians 4:31-32).

Dr. Rajan Mahtani.