Malambo constituency reject Makebi Zulu

PEOPLE OF MALAMBO CONSTITUENCY SAY NO TO MAKEBI ZULU.

MALAMBO CONSTITUENCY

BY: RABSON CHAPEWA MWALE III

I come from Malambo constituency in Mambwe district of Eastern Province a district which has six chiefs, namely:

1. Chief Jumbe

2. Chief Nsefu (senior chief)

3. Chief Mnkhanya

4. Chief Kakumbi

5. Chief Malama

6. Msoro

Historically we have had 2 members of parliament from Chief Mnkhanya namely Hon Maxwell Mwale under MMD and Hon Makebi Zulu now under the ruling Patriotic Front (PF).

We have not had any representation in Parliament from Chief Msoro, Malama, Kalumbi also Nsefu but we had one MP from Chief Jumbe. If you take a close look at our constituency Malambo it’s quite big hence no need of allowing or accepting imported candidates in 2021. We need to have our own man or womam who understands our needs in this constituency.

2021 the people of Malambo constituency say NO to imported condidates let’s try someone else, let us put someone we know very well, someone who understands our problems we are facing in Malambo constituency.

Iike i said earlier, Malambo constituency has six chiefs, let us try other chiefdoms so long we have a better condidate come 2021.

If you re-elect him come 2021 you will have yourselves to blame, do not say I did not warn you.

Wake up the people of Malambo constituency!