*CHANGE IS INEVITABLE – HH*

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

Thank you Masumba people of Malambo constituency in Mambwe District for accepting that change is inevitable come August.

Bally is your fellow farmer and he has got your back.

Nthawi yafika.

HH aka Bally

#Time4Change

#Vote4Change

#HH4President