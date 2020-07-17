Malanji confirms he was dispatched to Rwanda

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji has confirmed that he flew to Rwanda yesterday.

Malanji disclosed that he travelled to Kigali, Rwanda yesterday as President Edgar Lungu’s Special Envoy to meet President Paul Kagame.

He said his travel was meant to understand social media allegations made against Zambia and the reports that were made by a rebel leader appearing in the High Court in Kigali.

Callixte ‘Sankara’ Nsabimana appeared in the Nyanza High Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to all charges but said that he was misled by some individuals and claimed that he was financially helped by President Edgar Lungu of Zambia.

But Malanji claimed that he was informed by President Kagame that the allegations are not credible as prior to his arrest, Nsabimana had travelled to five countries that do NOT include Zambia.

Malanji said government will continue to investigate why Nsabimana chose to falsely mention President Edgar Lungu in his court testimony.

Mr Malanji said the warm bilateral relations enjoyed between Zambia and Rwanda have not been shaken by the lies told by Nsabimana in court.

KAGAME REFUSED TO MEET LUNGU’S DELEGATION OF MINISTERS IN RWANDA YESTERDAY,

Trending on WhatsApp

Lungu has been using Findley and Zigman to fund rebels in Rwanda

Rwandan President Paul Kagame yesterday refused to meet President Edgar Lungu’s delegation of ministers led by Defence Minister Davies Chama and Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji.

Zambians woke up early in the morning yesterday to a plane tracker apps spotting the Presidential Challenger heading to Kigali that departed around 07:30hrs and arrived in the Rwandan capital Kigali around 10hrs.

Initially, social media commentators thought it was President Edgar Lungu himself who had gone to Rwanda to meet President Kagame.

Investigation later indicated that Lungu had sent Defence Minister Davies Chama and Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji as his envoys to Kagame on a diplomatic mission to explain how Edgar Lungu has been implicated in funding Rwandan rebels in that country.

The Zambian delegation waited for clearance to meet President Kagame for more than 2 hours at State House in Kigali, later a junior officials came and told them the President was too busy.

The Rwandan government junior officials told them that the President would meet them “in the field”.

He handed them a dossier from the Rwandan government security wings detailing how Edgar Lungu has been funding Rwandan rebels through his friends Zigman and Valden Findley.

“The issue is with Zigman and Findlay providing arms and resources to Anti Kagame rebels and using Zambian State House backing for security clearance of Arms and other resources like hard cash forex.

YOWERI MUSEVENI INVOLVEMENT

In the run up to the 2016 elections, Uganda mercenaries led by Chris Rugari sent by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni were assigned to Zambia to help Lungu in the rigging of the elections.

Among them were ICTs specialists like Samuel Chavula who was given accreditation to the Electoral Commission of Zambia restricted server room where he was caught manipulating electoral figures in favour of Edgar Lungu.

Others were a team that engineered massive violence against the opposition.

To reciprocate the gesture done by Museveni to Edgar Lungu, Museveni requested for help from Lungu to sort out his sworn enemy Paul Kagame. It should be noted that Paul Kagame was Yoweri Museveni’s head of intelligence during their rebel days.

But the two men have now sharply differed with each one sponsoring rebels to topple the other. The Rwandan government has been fighting Hutu rebels in the Eastern Congo and Lungu has been using his friends Zigman and Valden Findley to help the Hutu rebels fighting Kagame in the Eastern Congo.

This is the Rwandan government intelligence report that was given to Lungu’s delegation of ministers yesterday.

THE 2018 FIC TRENDS REPORT ON FINANCING TERRORISTS

Apparently, the Zambian government Financial Intelligence Centre Report of 2018 captured numerous financial flows related to financing terrorist activities in an African country.

Here the except from the report.

Case 3: Suspected Terrorist Financing

Two foreign nationals X and Y incorporated company D in Zambia. Company D held

bank accounts with bank B. Mr. X requested the bank to amend his name, date of

birth and nationality. Upon receipt of this request, the bank performed customer due

diligence and adverse information on the new credentials was revealed. The new

name was linked to a terrorist group in Country Q within Africa. Mr. X made multiple

forex purchases using his company account to fund his travel from Zambia to the

African Country where terrorist activities are rampant. The forex purchases by Mr. X

were suspected to be funding terrorist activities in Country Q.

The matter was disseminated to competent authorities for further investigation.