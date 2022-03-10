Malupenga explains his beef with M’membe

Chapter 5 of Amos Malupenga’s forthcoming book:

Quitting the “Bwinjimfumu Government”

MR MICHAEL CHILUFYA Sata was sworn in as Zambia’s fifth president on Friday September 23, 2011.

Towards the close of the same day, Fred M’membe walked into my office, bubbling with excitement at Sata’s defeat of Rupiah Banda and the MMD government.

“I haven’t even phoned bakateka (the president) to congratulate him after being sworn in. It’s been a hectic day,” Fred said as he reached for his mobile phone in his trousers’ pocket and dialed President Sata’s number.

“Good afternoon Mr President and congratulations for this victory,” he started. “It was not easy but it’s been done. Congratulations again… I thought I should just mention that as you start putting together your government, you should not think about us. No one from here (The Post) is joining government. We did what we did without expecting anything in return from you. We are patriots and this is our country. So this is our contribution to the country…”

After his conversation with President Sata, Fred turned to me.

“How did I put it?” he asked. “I hope he is not offended… anyway it’s done!”

“You put it well,” I answered. “I am sure he didn’t expect that from you, especially at this

time.”

As soon as Fred M’membe left my office, I walked out looking for any colleague I could share

this development with. I went to the pool office for the assistant news editors. In there, I found deputy managing editor Joe Kaunda and legal counsel Sam Mujuda chatting with news editor Chansa Kabwela.

Without hesitation, I narrated Fred’s conversation with President Sata. We all giggled and sniggered.

“But who did he consult on that position he has taken?” I asked as the others responded that they did not remember any discussion on that subject. We concluded that this would be a personal matter, if it came to that, and each one of us would make personal decisions.

A few minutes later, Mutembo Nchito walked into my office. I repeated the narrative to him. “That’s Fred for you,” Mutembo remarked and asked. “And what was your reaction?”

19

My Post memoir

“These are personal matters so we will treat them as such,” I answered.

The following day, Fred hastily convened a meeting in my office. In attendance was Mutembo Nchito and myself.

“The president [Sata] phoned me a while ago asking for a name,” Fred started. “He wants to appoint a press aide so he has asked for our input urgently. He wants this name at the end of the day or latest tomorrow.”

In response, I said: “If it were not for the position we have taken, it was going to be very easy for us to give him a name from among our journalists. Outside that, the only name I can think of is Amos Chanda.”

Amos Chanda at the time was serving as Press Association of Zambia vice-president and worked very closely with The Post in championing and defending press freedom as well as freedom of expression from annihilation by the Rupiah Banda’s government.

Mutembo supported my proposal. But Fred was a bit hesitant. So he countered my proposal.

“Let’s try Fanwell Chembo,” he said. “Mr Sata needs someone old, some old figure and more mature who can control him, you know sometimes he can be a bully and stubborn.”

Fanwell Chembo, a veteran journalist, once served as national director for Media Institute of Southern Africa, Zambia Chapter. He had also been a friend of The Post and Fred M’membe for a long time.

That’s how Fred contacted Fanwell Chembo with that offer. After consultations, Chembo returned to Fred with a regret.

So Fred reconvened our consultative meeting, this time with Sam Mujuda in attendance.

“You know Mr Chembo is a staunch SDA [Seventh Day Adventist] member,” Fred said. “He is an elder there. He says while he is humbled by our offer and consideration of his name, it would be difficult for him to take up that offer because that is a very busy office and he may be required to work even on Saturdays, or weekends in general. At the same time, he is expected to offer his services to the church as an elder.”

We were back to square one. After a lengthy discussion, my proposal of Amos Chanda was reinstated and I was tasked to inform him about that development in order for him to start preparing himself psychologically. I contacted Amos Chanda there and then to brief him on what was coming his way.

Unknown to me, other discussions on the same subject continued. The following day, Fred informed me that George Chellah, the assistant news editor who was attached to Sata’s national- wide campaigns, would be the press aide while Amos Chanda would deputise him. He said since President Sata worked very closely with George Chellah during the campaigns, he would be more comfortable having him as his press aide especially that he had already cultivated that personal relationship with him.

Fred further said for that reason, he had accepted to release George Chellah from The Post.

“That’s the only consideration I have made,” he said. “No name beyond that would be consid- ered for anything.”

And that’s how it was. George Chellah was appointed as Sata’s press aide to replace Rupiah Banda’s Dickson Jere, with Amos Chanda as his deputy.

All this time, I had not spoken with President Sata apart from that Thursday night on

20

September 22 when he was declared president-elect and I went to his residence on Omelo Mumba Road in Rhodespark, accompanied by veteran photographer, the late Eddie Mwanaleza, to get a comment on his victory for our lead story the following day. Prior to that, I was in constant touch with Sata nearly every day.

On Monday, September 26, 2011, I phoned President Sata to find out how he was settling down in the big office.

“All your friends are calling me, why are you not in touch?” he asked.

“You are now republican president so it’s no longer business as usual,” I responded. “I can’t just be calling anyhow unless I am guided.”

“Ok, come and see me at 15:00 hours tomorrow,” President Sata said. “But call me on this number before coming because the usual line will be off, it’s ringing continuously and I can’t cope.” I was at State House by the appointed time but was asked to wait a little longer as the President was just concluding a meeting with PF vice-president Dr Guy Scott who had just been appointed as republican vice-president, PF secretary general Wynter Kabimba and Given

Lubinda.

Towards the end of that meeting, I was ushered into the president’s office. From the few

words I eavesdropped, it was like President Sata was consulting the three men on some Cabinet appointments because by then he had not named his Cabinet in full. A short while later, he asked the three men to leave as he would see them again the following day.

After exchanging greetings, I asked the President how he was settling in office after a long battle for the job.

“Work is just starting, ba Malupenga” he said, and continued. “Your brother [Fred M’membe] phoned me and said no one is taking up any government position. What’s your comment?”

“I am aware of that,” I responded. “In fact, Fred was in my office when he made that call to you. So I listened to everything he said. But I have since discussed the matter with a few colleagues and our position is that we will make our stance individually or personally if there was anything for consideration.”

“So what is your position in this case?” President Sata asked.

“I am available, if there is anything for me, Your Excellency,” I answered.

President Sata continued: “Dickson Jere and Dr Sam Phiri are the first I am firing. So you

can go to information as Permanent Secretary. Just bring a copy of your CV tomorrow and wait for the appointment letter.”

The following day, on September 27, I submitted my curriculum vitae (CV). The next day, President Sata phoned asking me to go and collect my appointment letter from his Rhodespark residence after 17:00 hours.

That’s how I was appointed as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services on September 28, 2011 to succeed Dr Sam Phiri. The ministry was then re-aligned as Ministry of Information and Tourism.

I went back to the office and confided in a few colleagues. Mindful of the position Fred had taken on the matter, I knew I would have a tough time exiting The Post, the newspaper I had served loyally and diligently for almost 15 years at the time.

So I requested President Sata to ask Fred to consider retiring me to enable me take up the

21

Quitting the “Bwinjimfumu Government”

My Post memoir

position in government. I made the request because I wanted to protect my benefits for the years I had served especially that at the time, I was still bonded for the financial sponsorship The Post provided for my Bachelor in Communications with Australia’s Edith Cowan University.

When I went to collect my appointment letter, President Sata informed me that he had phoned Fred as per my request.

“What was his response?” I asked.

President Sata answered: “You know your brother. He was just rambling. He is not happy. Anyway, just ignore him. If he denies you the benefits, don’t worry. I will give you a big car [he chuckled], the Pajero, as you start your new journey in the ministry. Everything will be alright, don’t worry.”

With the appointment letter in my hand and my swearing in date set for Monday, October 3, 2011, I asked to see Fred in his office for me to officially inform him of my appointment in government.

So on Friday, September 30, 2011, I had a quiet meeting with him in his office. To break the ice, I gave him a copy of my appointment letter to read. He carefully read it as though the contents were new to him. When he finished reading the letter, he asked if I had thought care- fully about the decision. I answered in the affirmative.

He tried to dissuade me but my mind was made up already.

“Are you sure of the decision you are taking?” he asked. “You have a young family. Don’t endanger their future. You have a good job here which is better paying than the job you want to take up in government. I don’t understand why you want to leave a permanent and pensionable job for a contract job. These contract jobs are not secure. Today you will get the job because you are in good books with Sata. Tomorrow you will just differ slightly and he will fire you, you will remain without a job.”

I thanked Fred for his concerns but reiterated my desire to try something else, after a careful consideration of everything. When he realised that my mind was in an irreversible gear, Fred had to let me go with a piece of advice I still live to cherish.

“Don’t forsake your wife and children. You have come a long way with her,” he said. “A lot of women will come after you. They will try to confuse you to the point that you will neglect your wife. Women like men with influence and power, and of course money. When they think or suspect that you have some money, they will come after you even if you don’t go after them. So continue to be focused. Go well but feel free to come back should things don’t work out for you. This is your place, your home. You built it and it built you.”

Then we embraced each other and I left his office feeling so sad momentarily at the thought of leaving The Post family.

After being sworn in on October 3, 2011 at State House, I drove straight to The Post to clear my office off the personal belongings and, more urgently, to write my resignation letter. That’s how I quit the Bwinjimfumu Government – as The Post was refered to – to join the real government.

Although I had a good exit discussion with Fred, I knew he was hurt by my departure from The Post, especially that he had told President Sata in my presence that no one was leaving the newspaper to join government and I had endorsed his wish. So when I accepted

22

the appointment from President Sata, against his wish, Fred naturally must have felt like I had betrayed him. Apparently, he concealed his real feelings from my face but behind my back said a lot of uncharitable things about me and my departure from the newspaper.

Incidentally, all the “unpalatable” words he said in this regard got to my ears. However, I did not bother at all because I understood that he was hurting. I still held him in high esteem as my elder brother and former boss because we worked closely as a Post family. We developed such ties. But more importantly, I remembered the words recorded in the Bible book of James 3:2: “For we all stumble many times. If anyone does not stumble in word, he is a perfect man, able to bridle also his whole body.”

And to demonstrate that I held no grudge against him or indeed the institution, during my early days in government when time allowed, I would go back to The Post for lunch in the staff canteen. Todate, I hold Fred in the same high esteem, especially that his positives in my life outweigh the negatives.

But unknown to him, those uncharitable words he used against me unsettled some colleagues in the newspaper, particularly in the newsroom where a number of individuals had a measure of respect and appreciation for me, first as a person and second for the contributions I made to the newspaper. They concluded that they were not safe if a person like me who had greatly contributed to the growth of the newspaper could be treated like that.

In my humble opinion, that was what triggered the exodus of the editorial staff from the newspaper. Some of those who left after me had to find their way out through their own connec- tions with President Sata while others were just offered positions by the President. As a result, almost the entire top editors and journalists left the newsroom in a short space of time. I led the way as managing editor. Joe Kaunda, who was my deputy and actually succeeded me, quit only after two weeks or so to take up an appointment as Zambia’s deputy ambassador to South Africa. Sam Mujuda, who also served as legal counsel, quit the newspaper to become Zambia’s deputy high commissioner to Namibia. Chansa Kabwela, as news editor, also quit to join the government as press attaché at Zambia’s High Commission in Malawi. Fred’s personal assistant, Yvonne Shibemba, was appointed press attache’ to Germany.

Other key journalists who were appointed as press officers in missions abroad were Chibaula Silwamba in New York and Patson Chilemba in South Africa.

All these appointments happened within two months or so. Fred was so annoyed that he could neither hide nor hold back his bitterness and anger. He phoned President Sata and exchanged a few unpleasantries with him, so I was told.

One day, I happened to be at State House for an official engagement with the President when he informed me about his phone conversation with Fred.

“Your brother is upset. He phoned me the other day shouting that I am fishing from his pond and challenged me to fish out everyone if I wanted because he has the capacity to replace them,” President Sata said. “As usual he was in his confrontational mood accusing me and you of trying to weaken the newspaper by poaching key journalists from there. He threatened that he would hit back. But he is forgetting that I am now president. He can’t fight and expect to win a fight with the president. Anyway, let’s just ignore him. In Bemba we say uulelila tabamucheba kukanwa (you don’t pay particular attention to pronouncements coming from a mourning or grieving mouth).”

23

Quitting the “Bwinjimfumu Government”

My Post memoir

In the meantime, speculation out there was that the cartel was busy at work again. It was said that Fred M’membe was busy “planting” his boys and girls in strategic government positions for him to extend his influence and span of control.

Some of us who closely worked with Fred were, therefore, seen as his stooges in government. A lot of people within and outside government were so convinced that Fred arranged those jobs for us in government and consequently our loyalty lay with him. I was personally labelled as a senior member of the cartel who was more loyal to Fred M’membe and The Post than my appointing authority in government.

When Mr Edgar Lungu was elected republican president in January 2015, following the death of President Sata in October 2014, he was under pressure to fire some of us who joined government from The Post because he was informed that our loyalty was more with Fred and his newspaper than the government.

President Lungu was kind enough to verify with me where my loyalty lay. He seized the opportunity to invite me for a chat in his office when I accompanied some traditional leaders from North-Western Province who paid a courtesy call on him at State House a few days after he was sworn in as president. That time I was serving as Permanent Secretary in charge of North- Western Province.

“I have no problem working with you but I just wanted to find out if you have problems working with me,” President Lungu said. “I am hearing a lot of people say to me that you people from the newspaper have your loyalty to the newspaper and not the government. This is not how I know you but things do change. In case things have changed, you can let me know.”

I sincerely thanked President Lungu for this rare gesture. I said he was not obliged to give me an opportunity to be heard but as an objective leader, he chose to verify his information.

“Since Your Excellency worked closely with President Sata, I am sure you know exactly how my relationship with Fred has been from the time I quit the newspaper,” I said to President Lungu. “You just want to verify since you say things do change. But I want to re-assure Your Excellency that things have not changed. The same way I served President Sata’s government with total loyalty is the same way I will serve your government. I have nothing against Fred but I think it will be unwise for me to say my loyalty is with him and not the government. I know many people think Fred and I are inseparable because of the way I served The Post with a lot of dedica- tion and commitment. But I can’t be going round telling people that the same man they think I am more loyal to actually thinks that I betrayed him by quitting the newspaper against his wish…

I can also speak for all my colleagues who left the newspaper with me, even without consulting them, that their loyalty is with the government because we compare notes and I know how they feel about everything.”

On the other hand, what was not known to many people was that my departure from The Post was calculated way ahead of time although I never ever imagined that I would quit the newspaper to join the government.

Sometime in 2010, I made up my mind to quit The Post for both personal and professional reasons. I confided in Mutembo Nchito about my desire or decision to quit. While he agreed with me, he advised that the timing was not appropriate. This was during the time the news- paper was under siege from the Rupiah Banda government.

24

Mutembo advised that my departure at that time, as one of the key figures at the newspaper, would damage the newspaper’s standing and its enemies in government could use that to fuel their propaganda against the newspaper.

He advised that the best time for me to leave would be after the 2011 general elections, whether or not the MMD continued in government. I followed Mutembo’s advice because it was also my desire to leave The Post in peace.

In preparation for my departure from the newspaper, I invited, for consultations, my colleague Chibamba Kanyama who at the time worked as Corporate Affairs Director at Zambia Breweries. This was now at the beginning of 2011. We met at Southern Sun Hotel in Lusaka for tea.

I revealed to him my intention to quit the newspaper. Chibamba was shocked to hear that because he, like many others, never expected to hear that from me. It’s like I was “wedded” to The Post until the time death would do us part.

My reason for meeting Chibamba was to ask for his help in looking for a job opportunity for me in the corporate world.

“But this is a top secret for now,” I told Chibamba. “Apart from Mutembo Nchito, you are the second person I am sharing this information with and I don’t intend to share with anyone beyond you. I would want to manage it because I know what Fred is capable of doing if he prematurely became aware of my plans to quit the newspaper.”

Chibamba assured that with my experience and knowledge, finding a job in the corporate world would not be a problem.

“But since you want it to remain a secret for now, we will keep it under laps,” Chibamba said. “Let’s revisit the idea after the elections.”

Interestingly, after the 2011 general elections, it was me, as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and Tourism, who “poached” Chibamba Kanyama from Zambia Breweries to the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation as Director General