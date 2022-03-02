Man commits suicide over debt

HIS NAME IS BARRY CHANDA, POLICE SAY HE HAS COMMITTED SUICIDE BECAUSE HIS HOUSEHOLD GOODS WERE GRABBED BY A SHYLOCK AND HIS BUSINESS HAS COLLAPSED

Mr Chanda, a contractor of Kitwe’s Natwange, parked his Toyota Rav 4 on the roadside in Kalulushi and went on to take his own life.

Copperbelt acting commanding officer Tresphord Kasale said his wife Dorica Kalundo revealed that her husband has been planning to kill himself after his business collapsed and had his household goods grabbed from him by the Shylock and other court issues.

Copperbelt Acting Police Commanding Officer, Tresford Kasale reveals that the Kitwe Central Police picked Chanda Barry’s body, an Occupation Contractor of House Number MN 265.

Kasale says his wife – Dorica Kalundo disclosed that Barry had been planning to kill himself after his business collapsed.

He says this comes after Shylocks grabbed his household goods and other court issues.

Kasale says the man was found hanging on a tree, tied to his Seatbelt that he cut from his car along Kitwe-Kalulushi Road after Mindola Dam turn off.

He adds that police found his car, a Toyota RAV4 parked beside the road.

His remains have since been deposited in Kitwe Teaching hospital awaiting postmortem.