Man dies after wife pounds his genitals with brick

Mpika man dies after wife crushes his genitals with brick

A MAN of Mpika has died after his wife allegedly hit his gentals with a brick during a violent marital dispute.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said in an interview yesterday that 37-year-old Julius Mwila, of Chitulika village was allegedly murdered by Salome Mwila 25 on Friday night, reports Zambia Daily Mail.

Katongo said the couple had a marital dispute and a quarrel degenerated into a fight and the eventual death of Mr Mwila.

“The wife allegedly hit het husband with a half-burnt brick on the genitals, causing him to sustain general body pains. Mr Mwila later died in his house,” said Katongo.