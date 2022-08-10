Man in court for insulting on social media

Frederick Chulu commonly known as Mr Lee’s employee has pleaded not guilty to one count of using insulting language on social media.

Chulu appeared at the Lusaka magistrate court before magistrate Mutinta Mwenya and denied using insulting language on social media when doing a live video.

Chulu is facing one count of insulting language Contrary to Section 179 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that Chulu between May 12 and 13, 2022 at Lusaka in the Lusaka District of the Lusaka Province of the Republic of Zambia, did conduct himself on face book in a manner that provoked other people in which did say “Kuipa pamatako vima Zambians, uchita monga nichiimbwa kapena nichikolwe, atase kuipa monga nichikolwe, chimutu monga matuvi”, which broke the public peace.

The Court has set September 5, 2022 for commencement of trial.