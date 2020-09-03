Man leaves wife impregnated by pastor

A Lusaka man, Omedi Musonda has deserted his wife after she was impregnated by Pentecostal Holiness Church Joyful Assemblies Chelstone Branch Reverend, Douglas Mulongoti – in the picture below

This comes after the Lusaka Boma local court recently awarded Mr. Musonda K 25, 000 in damages after finding the Reverend guilty of committing adultery.

Mr. Musonda after the judgment claimed he had forgiven his wife and would continue being with her as his wife.

Ruth Musonda has told Diamond news that her husband left home on Sunday and has not been since.

She says there has been no peace in her marriage because her husband says he cannot stand the presence of another man’s child.

BACKGROUND

Lusaka Boma Local Court has ordered a clergyman to pay K25,000 for commiting adultery and impregnating another man’s wife.

Reverend Douglas Mulongoti of Pentecostal Holiness Church Joyful Assemblies committed adultery with the wife of Omedi Musonda, a church member, and fathered a son with her.

Reverend Mulongoti is 58 years old.