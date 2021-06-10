Mandevu PF thugs commander beaten

PF Mandevu Junction commander receives crippling beating

PF MANDEVU Junction “Commander” Bernard Daka and his troops were this afternoon repelled by UPND cadres after they attempted to attack and block the campaign roadshow of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

The cadres who claimed Mandevu was a no-go area for UPND earlier insulted police who tried to stop their journey to the UPND roadshow accusing police of being UPND sympathisers and that they would be fired on 13 August, 2021 a day after the polls.

The seemingly drunk and smoked cadres attacked with a Blue Toyota Hilux loaded with stones and other offensive weapons.

However, the PF Mandevu Junction Commanders despite their bravado were outnumbered and in the ensuing battle beaten to pulp.

Whilst about 20 escaped, five were badly injured and left on the scene for police to collect together with their wrecked vehicle.

Police are yet to issue a statement on the matter.

Violent client are in the increase as political campaigns highten

