Marshland Consortium directors in court today

Lusaka Resident Magistrate Alice Walusiku is this morning expected to start trial for Ultimate Insurance directors, Tobias Milambo, Richard Lubemba and Nachi Musonda. The three have been languishing in Kamwala remand prison for a month now over an ownership dispute of their Insurance company with Lusaka businessman Chanda Katotobwe. The three will only appear in court then will be sent back to continue suffering in jail because Magistrate Alice Walusiku has already refused to give them bail whether they are innocent or not. The three will try to get justice on Wednesday in the Lusaka High Court, where they hope they can be given bail. At magistrate level, the three have faced resentment and are treated as guilty criminals who are jailed before being found guilty. The case of fraud they have been charged with is bailable but the treatment they are receiving from the magistrate makes it sound like they have tried to overthrow government. Something is fishy here.

Meanwhile Katotobwe, whose wife is a ghost worker in government, has continued giving money to journalists to write lies about his rivals. Journalists are made to write only statements that portray the three directors as guilty while showing Katotobwe as a good businessman who has suffered injustice.

