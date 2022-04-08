Masebo advised to control temper

Editorial Comment

Sylvia, manage your emotions

Sylvia Masebo, the Minister of Health, says suppliers are using people, the press, to push for payments.

“…secondly this ministry has taken over a huge debt from suppliers. A huge debt against goods and services which were supplied in some cases which were not supplied in full because of the high levels of corruption by the previous administration. And this administration has a duty to verify everything that was supplied to this ministry,” she says.

“No amount of arm-twisting will change us. We are moving as we had resolved. Suppliers were called to this ministry and they were told on how we are going to proceed. The budget for paying debts is not run by the Ministry of Health. It is under the Ministry of Finance. Government is committed to paying debts that it has incurred but debts that are marred with corruption have to be dealt with. As members of the public and members of the press, stop pushing for things you might not even understand. This is your government. This is your country. So stop being used.”

There’s no problem in auditing, doing a reconciliation or verification of contracts against what was supplied or not. This must be supported. No more payments to those in the habit of ‘supplying air’.

Sylvia is one of a few Cabinet ministers who has hit the ground running in Hakainde Hichilema’s new dawn administration. Sylvia is not new to government. She is experienced having served in other administrations as the case is with Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane at finance and Felix Mutati at technology and science. She served under Levy Mwanawasa, Michael Sata and now Hakainde. Sylvia brings to Hakainde’s administration courage, tenacity and that rare dedication to duty which she also performed with admiration while the UPND was in opposition. It is these attributes among others that can help the UPND and possibly resolve the many legacy issues at the Ministry of Health.

However, Sylvia’s combative nature plus the unrestrained propensity of issuing malicious salvo, unwarranted attacks or innuendos – allegations – could be her greatest liability to the government. She needs to restrain her tongue – to put her emotions in check. We urge her to save her breathe to cool the porridge! Only recently she claimed of saboteurs on the floor of parliament and on Monday she was alleging that journalists are being used by unpaid suppliers of goods and services to her ministry. This is not only unfair but callous. Before issuing such coldhearted attacks against a journalist, Sylvia must have refreshed her memory to the fact that her principal, Hakainde, a few weeks ago was at the ministry. In his exchange with reporters, in Sylvia’s presence, Hakainde talked of legacy issues – the debt to drug suppliers just like the new dawn inherited debt in the energy sector involving fuel supplies. He said while the government was resolving legacy issues, they make sure there’s no repeat of the past. So how can Sylvia accuse journalists of being used by those unpaid suppliers when the UPND regime has openly said it has frozen payments to contractors? Has she forgotten the role of the media? Does she want journalists to be filing stories just based on what she screams – wants to communicate – in a top-bottom format as if receiving sermon in church? Often times, Sylvia has given live COVID-19 updates and has received questions from journalists. Is she saying that someone sends these journalists to ask those questions? We advise her never to pick a fight with journalists because she needs them – they are certainly her best allies. Besides, she may not contain the fight she is trying to pick with journalists. Her ministry still has a mountain of problems to deal with! Let her use her experience to create harmony between her government and the media for the good of the nation. Already this government has a very weak communication strategy. So, if she antagonises journalists who have scavenged for official government information on their own, then this government will totally lose it. Moreover, journalists have also largely contributed to what Sylvia is in our politics today. Will she continue to be combative to almost everyone? No, Sylvia, you can do better! You must show leadership, be ministerial. Your recent demeanor is worrying!

As Marshall B. Rosenberg reminds us, “We are dangerous when we are not conscious of our responsibility for how we behave, think, and feel.”

Sometimes Sylvia ends up losing her audience because of her emotions, even when she has a valid point to deliver. She should also understand her emotional intelligence and manage it.

Travis Bradberry advises that, “Emotional intelligence is your ability to recognise and understand emotions in yourself and others, and your ability to use this awareness to manage your behaviour and relationships.”