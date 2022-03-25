Masebo fires senior civil servants

Masebo fires senior civil servants

 

SILVIA MASEBO BLAMES DIRECTORS ON RECRUITMENT

Lusaka-Thursday 24th March 2022

Mrs. Peggy Chirwa, Director at Public Service Management Service Division (PSMD) under Recruitment and Placement has been fired at the direction of Minister of Health, Silvia Masebo.

Mrs. Masebo has also suspended four Directors at the Ministry of Health.

Ministry of Health Director Human Resources, Mr Fredrick Mwila, Assistant Director Humam Respurces, Dennis Siamphwisi, Chief Human Resources Adminsitrator, Mrs. Ireen Tonga and a Senior Human Resource Officer, Mr. R Taimolo have been placed on forced leave by the direction of Masebo.

The four are accused of employing a radiographer illegally.

