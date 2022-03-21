Masebo told to put medicine in hospitals instead of making excuses

MASEBO

SHOULD JUST PUT MEDICINE IN HOSPITALS AND STOP FISHING FOR EXCUSES

Editor,

The New Dawn government has been in power for seven months now and one of its greatest failures has been its campaign promise of ensuring there are adequate supplies of medicines in health institutions.

One of the cardinal campaign promises for the United Party for National Development (UPND) in opposition was to ensure there is adequate supplies of medicines in all our hospitals.

When I read the story about Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) president Brian Sampa complaining about Health minister Sylvia Masebo over her failure to ensure all institutions have adequate supplies of drugs, I thought Sampa was politicking.

I saw it for myself last week when I took my mother to Chilenje level one hospital where the authorities could not even have a single dose of Panadol.

I repeat there was no Panadol at the hospital.

This is a drug that should be available at all times but to my surprise Chilenje level one hospital did not have Panadol.

Worse still, the authorities could only give us a prescription so that we buy the medicines on our own. As stated by Dr Samapa the health minister should quickly own up and procure medicines otherwise our people would perish.

Masebo should stop politicking over the issue of medicines by constantly blaming the Patriotic Front (PF) over the shortages of drugs.

Masebo should further stop claiming that suppliers whose contracts were terminated were fueling the propaganda that there were no drugs in hospitals. I proved it for myself that indeed there are no drugs.

Madam Masebo please, this is not propaganda. The shortage is real and we are suffering..

Masebo should quickly show leadership at the ministry and stop blaming the PF, as the UPND is now in the driving seat.

Let Masebo take full responsibility and ensure that there are drugs in our hospitals as promised by the UPND before the last polls.

Let the rot at the ministry come to an end

Henry Moonga .