Matero rejects PF

Matero battles anti PF, Miles demos

The ongoing anti PF protests and its candidate Miles Sampa have entered day-three in Matero with residents chanting “we want change” slogans.

The battle ground is Muchinga area where UPND has put up a new constituency office which PF cadres attempted to torch but facing resistance from residents.

“Three days PF have failed to remove the UPND flags and burn the offices as residents have joined to protect UPND,” a police officer said.

Residents in Matero have been chanting “we want change” slogans all day and the vibe spreading across Matero.

Yesterday, citizens were only repelled briefly after PF brought in support from Kanyama, Chawama and Mandevu youths headed by Amerika command Inno Kalimashi. However, the moment he left with his thugs, the chants continued.

