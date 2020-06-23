Matibini says it’s him not courts to interpret constitution

Speaker Patrick Matibini has defied the Constitutional Court and says he has power to interpret the law and specifically the constitution.

In complete disregard of the doctrine of Seperation of powers, Matibini says he has power to interpret the law.

In a functional government, Parliament makes laws while the Court interpreted the law.

In the new Matibini Jurisprudence, Parliament will now make the laws and interpreters them.

Details coming….