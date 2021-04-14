Matomola still in police detention one year later

RELEASE MATOMOLA LIKWANYA

By Humphrey Kailu

Humphrey Kailu Likwanya

#DEMANDFORJUSTICE

As Matomola’s brother, I have laboured in the background for so long to have my young brother released in demand for justice. i have chosen to speak out because enough is enough. Diplomacy has been employed and seems to be falling on erring ears.

For facts, Matomola has been in custody at Kabwata Police station for the offence of threatening violence since 23rd March, 2020 without being taken court. Today makes 22 days.

I have made efforts to have him released on bond as the offence he is charged with permits for release from custody on bond but the same has been refused by a known arresting officer.

The Numerous follows have been made by myself and my family with the help of some known reputable law advocates that he be brought the subordinate court but all our efforts have proven futile as the powers that be have consistently shifted their position on the location of the docket, indicating that the docket is misplaced.

It is evident that my brother has been denied access to the justice system as he is suffering prolonged detention at the hands of the powers that be.

On behalf of the family, we therefore demand for justice! we demand for his release.

