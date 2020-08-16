Media bodies condemn PF for closing Petauke radio

1

Media bodies condemn PF for closing Petauke radio

Petauke DC Moyo

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. PF thugs attack another radio station
  2. More condemn Lusambo’s insult to millions of poor Zambians
  3. PF officials in Petauke resign
  4. ‘Leave the media alone’
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 1
  • comment-avatar
    Mosquito 28 seconds ago

    In bemba we say mumbwe ukulila ninshi pali uku ashintile amatako. This woman was sent by Dora siliya and she has the full blessings of the ruling party. Its very sad that that even civil servants can cross the boundaries to threaten independent radio stations.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *