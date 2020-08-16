Media bodies condemn PF for closing Petauke radio

In bemba we say mumbwe ukulila ninshi pali uku ashintile amatako. This woman was sent by Dora siliya and she has the full blessings of the ruling party. Its very sad that that even civil servants can cross the boundaries to threaten independent radio stations.
COMMENTS
