MEDIA HOUSES SHOULD NOT BE USED TO SPREAD HATE SPEECH

Press statement for immediate release

26th April, 2022

The Zambia Institute of Independent Media Alliance (ZIIMA) has taken note of political statements laced with hate speech, use of divisive language, as well as tribal sentiments which are ethnocentric in nature and have the potential to disrupt the peace we have continued to enjoy since independence. What is more worrying is the fact that these sentiments are finding themselves in the mainstream media, thereby generating a lot of interest and creating dissent among Zambians. Our attention is drawn to media ethics and professionalism as well as constitutionalism where we have noted with dismay, how some media organisations have unfortunately dropped the guard.

This is after Raphael Nakacinda of the Patriotic Front (PF) a few days ago issued statements that exhibited hate towards a particular tribe in Zambia, a statement the entire political party has failed to disown or condemn, a clear sign that it has the full blessing of the former ruling party and it’s leadership.

As much as ZIIMA speaks for the media, we would like to make it clear that we will not support or defend any media house that promotes tribalism, hate speech, and sentiments that have the capacity to plunge this country into turmoil. Coverage of outright hate speech is tantamount to participating in the propagation of such a vice.

Media houses must realise that if this country cascades into war as a result of careless reporting or continuously tolerating and giving a platform to divisive elements to continue making statements that threaten the very foundation that makes us who we are as Zambians, they too will not be spared because war knows no journalist. Media ethics demand that we avoid divisive messages, among other garbage.

While media houses are charged with the responsibility of informing the masses, among others, ethics and laws must never be traded for anything else because when we fail to uphold these, we cease to be media houses but become alarmists who care less about what happens to this nation as long as their objective has been met. We appeal to gatekeepers in these newsrooms to look at the bigger picture of why they exist and not narrowing their view to self-aggrandisement because that would be disastrous in the end. Media houses must desist from being used as vessels to divide this nation.

There are plenty of examples of how a reckless media institution can push the country to an edge. The Rwandan genocide was fueled by an irresponsible media which led to the death of over a million people, and so, we appeal to the conscious of those in these newsrooms to be responsible and act accordingly. It is not a sin to tell people we feature in our media houses that they have gone overboard. More so, it is not a show of cowardice to even end a programme where the guest has failed to act within the confines of what is required of them. If they insist with such divisive message, we have a right to black them out.

ZIIMA will support any media house that refuses to provide coverage to politicians or persons whose desire is to defile the constitution which is very clear on such matters.

This country was led on a foundation of unity under the One, Zambia One Nation motto by our founding heroes and heroines. And our Constitution clearly states that we are a sovereign unitary State, not a regionalised one. This is how we have existed since 1964. Therefore, a responsible media institution should be able to rebuke sources who openly promote hate speech against certain ethnic groupings in our nation. Let’s be responsible even as we champion media freedoms so that we do not give room for unnecessary criticism to those who hate a free media.

Jajah Coulibaly

President- ZIIMA