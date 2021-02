Lusaka- 3rd February 2021

Medical Stores Ltd ManagChikuta Mbewe has been fired.

Mbewe announced to his staff on Tuesday that his contract was terminated following a Board Meeting.

Director of Programmes at MSL, Chipopa Kazuma will act as Managing Director.

The Medical Stores Limited has been part of those named in the Honeybee scandal where defective medical supplies were delivered and distributed to health facilities.