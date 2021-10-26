Meet Foxdale Forest

1. #Flashback! Thank you for joining us for our annual Opera and Musical Concert! We had an amazing time! Be sure to save next year’s dates:
Family Day Concert – Sunday 27th February, 2022
Gala Night Concert – Saturday 7th May
2. We’ve upgraded! Getting around is so much easier now with our upgraded road network. Let’s explore the Forest together, with ease!
3. One brick at a time! We use local manufacturers like Kalulushi Clay to give you your dream home.
