Meet the PF ‘MP’ controlling ZESCO

He is the board chairman for ZESCO.
He is also the president of the Zambia institute of purchasing and Supply.
But then, he is the losing PF candidate for Mambilima constituency in the just ended general elections.
Now how can this senior PF official be the chairperson of ZESCO? Is that position not supposed to be occupied by a non partisan professional?
Since Mwelwa believes in PF, and PF is an opposition party, and ZESCO is a government company, how is Mr Mwelwa going to manage these two conflicting roles? Can one serve two masters at the same time? Is it not true that Mwelwa would push the PF agenda at ZESCO? Is this not why ZESCO is currently and secretly recruiting PF cadres? Was this bother not supposed to resign as ZESCO chairperson and president of Purchasing and Supply the moment he went into active politics? Is that not what educated professionals who observe professional ethics do?
Is Mwelwa an ethical person for him to cling on to ZESCO when he is an active politician? What if he had won as MP for Mambilima, was he going to continue being Zssco board Chairperson?
During ZESCO board meetings, doesn’t he talk about politics? Doesn’t he first check who else is a PF supporter like he? What does he think of the current government policy on ZESCO? Does he support that policy fully? Is the current minister of energy who ever he is aware that ZESCO is controlled by a PF aspiring MP? Has Mwelwa a abandoned his dream to be MP for Mambilima of he will run next time there is an election there?
The constant power blackouts we have been experiencing the past two weeks, are they genuine or they are caused by PF officials at ZESCO?
Yes we do have a lot of questions for Mwelwa and this slow tortoise government.
To our brother Mwelwa, we challenge you to resign and concentrate on building your political career.
Because right now, we are reviewing your files at ZESCO.
Just remove that Chap. There are better people in UPND to be board chair.
Very interesting indeed. Really, Mr. Mwelwa did not stand as member of Parliament for Membilima. He instead applied for adoption but was not adopted. From that the time, he moved away from politics and no longer a politician.
Yes he is theimmediate past President of ZIPS. Believe you me, he has changed the landscape of Procurement Fraternity in Zambia and his waves of performance have gone beyond the Zambian boarders. He is very unique Procurement professional with high level of integrity of knowledge
Make no mistake, do not combine politics and professionalism. In politics, you exercise your constitutional rights.And every member has a right to so. Being a member of the Institute, he too has a professional right to stand for any position and members have a prerogative to Elect him or not.
On the Board front, make no mistake, the government has lots to benefit from Mr. Mwelwa. Check records at Zesco, the power utility company has greatly improved. President Hichilema is concerned with the level of procurement value contribution to the Zambia’s economy. Mr. Mwelwa is among the few that have answers.
Please please, let us make judgements based on the Capacity of the Pearson and incapacity of our analysis.
Late President Mwanawasa introduced poaching of MPs based on thier capacity. He poached Hon.Magande to finance, Hon.Sikatana to Agriculture list is endless. In the PF government President Lungu appointed Hon. Mutati was still then president of MMD. Life is dynamic.
Chibwe Mwelwa is a performer. President HH can benefit alot from this man.
At the just ended AGM and Conference in Livingstone, Mwelwa and the Southern Provice Minister Hon. Mweetwa discussed alot of issues to do with National Development as professionals. Who are you to judge Mr. Mwelwa? Mr. Mwelwa had a fruitful meeting on National development with Minister of Infrastructure Hon.Milupi and the two remained committed in fostering economic development. Who are you to judge Mr. Mwelwa if he can confer with these great men?
Make no mistake, if the UPND government made a decision to appoint Mr. Mwelwa as Minister of PS, you would tangeanle results.
Remember that the Minstry of Energy has a Minister who must give a position on blackouts. And I belive the Zesco Public Relations explained what happened. Are you saying the minister of Energy is not seeing this?
Thank you so much. My names are Ngosa Bruno
Ba ngosa, ati two great men! This chibwe guy is funkin useless, right now Zesco is in deep trouble, almost sinking. You’re for given because see that You know Funko about Zesco troubles
This guy is President of ZIPS who should not represent this institute on the Board because his members prepare Board papers while others are bidders to ZESCO. If a serious dispute arose amongst his members many wonder how he would resolve it have decided to be the policeman on the Board. It’s wrong let put in place better Governance systems. Having failed under PF politics, he should cease to be in all these positions. Never again and we hope UPND is watching
