Men who stormed radio during HH interview put on defense

The case in which President Hakainde Hichilema’s 18 May, 2020 Convid 19 live radio program was cancelled after PF thugs stormed the station was in court today.

The duo of Willard Kapila and John Mulenga Kapiku have been put on their defence in the Isoka magistrate court today.

The duo have been charged with criminal trespass after they stormed the station wielding pagas, teargas cannisters and assaulted Moses Makanga, and severely beat up Elisha Simfukwe on that fateful day.

Their defence case starts on the 28 March, 2022.