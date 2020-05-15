Mfuwe businessman accused of bribing DEC

MFUWE BUSINESSES ACCUSED OF BRIBING DEC, OFFICIALS

Dear Editor

A well known Mfuwe Business Man of Indian origin Mr Abdurrauf Abdurrahim Motala has been trying by all means to shield his colleague and thief Mr Maqbul Adams Patel from the law using under hand Methods of bribery to senior Government officials so that Justice can be twisted in a Case were Mr Patel is facing 4 counts of obtaining Money by false Pretenses and Money Laundering at the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC).

Motala has been telling his close friends that he will make sure that the Korean investor gets deported from Zambia so that his colleague can take over most of his properties which he acquired using monies obtained by Force pretenses

Mr Patel is also a Zambian citizen of Indian Origin who swindled a Korean Investor over $750 000 using the name of the Party. But his partner Mr Motala has been trying so had to get the case in Mr Patel’s favor whom they Jointly swindled together. Shockingly months have come and gone but still the case hasn’t been taken to court yet despite Police and DEC making formal arrests of Mr Patel But we Appeal to our Justice system to raise above petty Coins and save the interest of the people of Zambia.

Elias Tembo

Thank you