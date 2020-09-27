Miles Sampa denied entry to state house, front seat in church

WHY I WAS SAD IN CHURCH-MILES SAMPA

Yes he (Hon. Freedom Sikazwe) refused me and my partner to sit on a bench he was with wife and Danny Pule (only) and asked if I was even an Invited guest.

We had to go seat somewhere behind.

2 minutes later the Minister of Health walked over to the same bench he was in front and he allowed them to seat on the same bench.

So I walked out of church and went to the Priests office for a note pad and pen.

I wrote that note and took to where he was seated.

His act spoilt my mood in church and for those questioning why I looked sad (as per some Pic or meme circulating), that was the reason why.

In his mind I am at cadre lever and I and my partner don’t deserve to be at a venue he is at and more seat on the same bench with him.

I was at the Wedding because Patrick and Tasila sent us an invitation card to which we are grateful.

He however called me some time after church to apologies and so that’s water under the bridge from my end.

Ba Sikazwe is general a good person away from work duties and I used to seat next to him in Parliament around 2013.

I however get the feeling that he is amongst those the few in top position who think painting me black is what will get them look as good performers to powers that be.

They have nothing good to say about me no matter how good I try to act for the party PF, the Government and indeed the President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Miles Sampa