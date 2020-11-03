Miles Sampa sees ghosts at his office

Lusaka Mayor, Miles Sampa has refused to work from his office at the Civic Centre on the first day of reporting for work following the lifting of the 90 days suspension.

He says he wants the office exorcised of evil spirits through prayers before he can start working from there as advised by his family.

And Mr. Sampa says his focus as he resumes work will be on addressing the garbage problem in the city to prevent outbreak of diseases as the rainy season sets in.

Meanwhile, the Lusaka City father says suspension of his council was cardinal as it was meant to deal with the illegal allocation of land in Lusaka.

He says he will therefore work on creating a better council.

Lusaka and Kitwe City councils were suspended for 90 days by Local Government Minister, Charles Banda following rampant illegal land deals.

The suspension period elapsed last week.