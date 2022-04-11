Milingo case: lawyers want case to go to constitutional court

By Hannock Kasama

Plea in a matter were former KONKOLA Copper Mine -KCM Provisional Liquidator MILINGO LUNGU has been indicted for allegedly possessing goods deemed to be proceeds of crime has failed to take off.

This is because the defence has raised Constitutional issues.

One of Mr. LUNGU’s lawyers SAKWIBA SIKOTA has argued that prosecuting Mr. LUNGU in the new Economic and Financial Crimes Court is discriminatory, sub judicial and contrary to article 11 of Zambia’s Constitution.

Mr. SIKOTA and other defense lawyers have made an application before Lusaka Magistrate SANFORD NGOBOLA to refer Mr. LUNGU’s case to the Constitutional Court for determination on Constitutional Matters.

Other defence lawyers are from MAKEBI ZULU and Advocates.

The defense lawyers want the Constitutional Court to determine the Constitutionality of the Economic and Financial Crimes Court to prosecute the charge of possession of goods deemed to be proceeds of crime slapped on Mr. LUNGU.

The Economic and Financial Crimes was recently Established by Chief Justice MUMBA MALILA through Statutory Instrument Number 5 of 2022.

Mr. LUNGU has been charged with possession of goods deemed to be proceeds of crime contrary to Section 71 of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act Number 19 of 2010.

It is alleged that Mr. LUNGU possesses Sunningdale Property Number 7934 of LUSAKA reasonably suspected to be proceed of crime.

He allegedly possessed the property between January 1, 2019 and March 31, 2022.

Mr. LUNGU who was rearrested on April 7, 2022 and later released on bail.

Last week, the state entered Nolle Prosequi in a case where he was charged with theft and money laundering amounting to over four million Kwacha.

The offence is contrary to Section 272 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.