Milingo case: lawyers want case to go to constitutional court

By Hannock Kasama
Plea in a matter were former KONKOLA Copper Mine -KCM Provisional Liquidator MILINGO LUNGU has been indicted for allegedly possessing goods deemed to be proceeds of crime has failed to take off.
This is because the defence has raised Constitutional issues.
One of Mr. LUNGU’s lawyers SAKWIBA SIKOTA has argued that prosecuting Mr. LUNGU in the new Economic and Financial Crimes Court is discriminatory, sub judicial and contrary to article 11 of Zambia’s Constitution.
Mr. SIKOTA and other defense lawyers have made an application before Lusaka Magistrate SANFORD NGOBOLA to refer Mr. LUNGU’s case to the Constitutional Court for determination on Constitutional Matters.
Other defence lawyers are from MAKEBI ZULU and Advocates.
The defense lawyers want the Constitutional Court to determine the Constitutionality of the Economic and Financial Crimes Court to prosecute the charge of possession of goods deemed to be proceeds of crime slapped on Mr. LUNGU.
The Economic and Financial Crimes was recently Established by Chief Justice MUMBA MALILA through Statutory Instrument Number 5 of 2022.
Mr. LUNGU has been charged with possession of goods deemed to be proceeds of crime contrary to Section 71 of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act Number 19 of 2010.
It is alleged that Mr. LUNGU possesses Sunningdale Property Number 7934 of LUSAKA reasonably suspected to be proceed of crime.
He allegedly possessed the property between January 1, 2019 and March 31, 2022.
Mr. LUNGU who was rearrested on April 7, 2022 and later released on bail.
Last week, the state entered Nolle Prosequi in a case where he was charged with theft and money laundering amounting to over four million Kwacha.
The offence is contrary to Section 272 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.
COMMENTS
It does look like a hopeless case. There are divisions of the Zambian court system that have created in the same manner as the Financial Crimes Court and these same lawyers have been arguing cases there. The Commercial registry is one such division of the High Court and was similarly created.
I find that these guys (the accused) seem to gropping at “straws” and buying time. Remember the we had similar cases under Chiluba, where Former Zanaco MD Musonda, Xavier Chungu and former Minister of Finance Katele Kalumba never served time for the very evident crimes they were alleged to have committed. I would like to imagine that the government of the day after Mwanawasa, didn’t have the political will to see the cases through to the point where Sata even wanted to appoint Xavier Chungu as Permanent Secretary. Imagine the British or America government appointing a person who is tained with criminal allegations? What credibility will that government have?
I like the tone and point that Canadian based Zambian lawyer made in his youtube video, in which he suggests that the level of corruption is ingrained in our society by “criminals” suggesting reconciliation to abet their crimes. We can never hope to prosper (as the case of most West African countries) when criminality is normalised. A criminal is a criminal. The suggestion to deflect issues as Bowman Lusambo wants to suggest about the woes of the country, shouldn’t negate the criminal acts law enforcement has taken him to court for. His wealth is unexplained…period.