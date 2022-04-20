Milingo Lungu explains his $10 m loot from KCM

👉🏾We actually know how much each of these State house and senior government guys got from Milingo Lungu’s $10 million

👉🏾We are also aware of the private contracts/renders they signed with KCM by arm twisting Milingo

👉🏾We are not in any way suggesting that Milingo is innocent. He is guilty. Milingo’s role aa liquidator was to go in , sale the assets of KCM, distribute the assets to creditors and surplus to shareholders then shut down the company. But he illegally started operating it as a receiver manager if not business rescue manager.

👉🏾If this thief was able to make $10 million Dollars for himself, why did they did they even try to close such a viable company ?

Read this 👇

MILINGO LUNGU EXPLAINS $10 M KCM TRANSFER

By GEORGE CHOMBA

Former Konkola Copper Mine provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu says he made 10 million Dollars withdraw as he reserved priority of being paid against all creditors.

He says in a petition filed in the Constitutional Court that the money he transferred to Lungu Simwanza and Company was his ten percent commission out of 1.2 billion Dollars revenue earnings he anticipated generating during his stay at Konkola Copper Mine from May 21, 2019 to March 17, 2022.

Mr Lungu says this money includes 4.4 million Kwacha which was subject of criminal charges in Court and another involving 17. 2 million Kwacha.

According to the petition, he argues that the State has allegedly breached an agreement and have continued with criminal prosecution when the bargain was about dropping charges concerning his work at Konkola Copper Mine.

He says the State agreed to his bargain for civil matters as opposed to suspected criminal charges concerning Konkola Copper Mine so that the mine can be protected from ruin and loss as it is a critical national assets.

Mr Lungu says this happened upon his refusal to vacate office and the banks refusing to honour any payment pending determination of the dispute which put Konkola Copper Mine’s assets and business at risk.

Early this month, the Director of Public Prosecution Lillian Siyuni entered a nolle prosequi in favour of Mr Milingo Lungu but he was later arrested.

In his petition, Mr Lungu has named State agents who are knowledgeable about the no prosecution agreement as;

1. Bradford Machila; Principal Private Secretary

2. Christopher Mundia; Special Assistant to the President for Legal Affairs

3. Mulilo Kabesha; The Attorney General

4. Marshal Muchende; Solicitor General

5. Lillian Siyuni; Director of Public Prosecution

6. Natasha Kalimukwa; Administrator General

The State is yet to file a response to the petition filed on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.