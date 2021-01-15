Millions of Zambians that are held in abject poverty

UPND IS COMMITTED TO ENSURING THAT PUBLIC PENSIONS WORKS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILIES.
By: Anthony Bwalya
Out of an estimated 18m Zambians, at least 54% or approximately 8m live in abject poverty.
This means 8m Zambians have no access to guaranteed food, water, energy, shelter, health or education.
And out of this grime statistic, an estimated 3m of the entire poverty stricken population have a saving of some sort with NAPSA but are NOT benefitting from.
On a yearly basis, the value of these pensions for all contributors, diminishes by about 2.7% due to inflation and currency degeneration.
And by the time these people have access to their pensions money, the money would have lost up to 35% in value altogether.
This is a grave concern for the UPND.
But while these Zambians are denied access to their NAPSA money until they reach the age of 65, their government is looting NAPSA in big capital projects which benefit politicians and their friends.
The UPND is saying:
1. The mandatory retirement age will be reduced to 55 years so that Zambians have an opportunity to enjoy their retirement while time is still on their side.
2. All contributors into NAPSA will have PARTIAL, PERIODIC access to their NAPSA money ahead of retirement.
3. All contributors will be given the opportunity and choice to get their NAPSA contributions payments in full and promptly so that they may be able to build credible economic plans for themselves and their families.
Public pensions money belongs to the people and not the government.
Public pensions money must, therefore, work for the contributors.
COMMENTS
This is the way and a consideration of the majority poor Zambians.Surely I can give you my vote
This is the way and a consideration of the majority poor Zambians! You can be rest assured of my vote too
I am giving u my vote, we need change. Ba mwankole batu chusha saana
This is what I can stake my vote on. Excellent
We’re told that workers have representation on the NAPSA board of directors. Do workers’ voices know their role then? Lumpsum payments are actually a risk to workers as too often they’re not spent properly and carefully for a variety of reasons: excitement, thinking only about the present, failure of investments. Monthly payments regularly adjusted for inflation are safer.
On point UPND, you have my vote
Good move it should be made optional so as the contributor chooses weather to go for lump sum o vice versa
This is what we want, why should I be restricted to get my pension as a monthly salary? The monthly payments to pensioners who have made more than 180 contributions is one of the schemes used by this selfish government to swindle the poor citizens thereby financing the party (PF) projects. This is an acceptable. When you retire you except to be given three options; to get a lumpsome payment, 50% of your total contributions and balance on monthly salary or 100% monthly salary. It should be the pensioners choice, because it’s my money and no one should dictate on how I should receive it. UPND, when you form government, please see to it that pensioners are helped in this area. TWACHULA PAFULA KULI BA MWANKOLE ABA.
Way to go
The way to go UPND, come and save us. Our money is being mismanaged.
Well done Anthony. There should be strictness and morality regarding use of all taxpayers money. As for me I strongly feel that politicians and Chiefs should not have any access to taxpayers money. Just think of it I am Lenje and some of my taxes are contributing to the Litunga an institution that harassed my people in the past. It is unfair.
Excellent UPND
Progressive thinking about NAPSA. Social Security Protection under NAPSA is only benefitting the government and corrupt PF politicians. Workers have no access to their hard earned money.