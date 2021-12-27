Milupi accused of abusing PPP projects that

MINISTER MILUPI IS ABUSING PPP PROJECTS
By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
Minister of Public Infrastructure, Hon Charles Milupi has announced that the Public Private Partnership Council has approved a 25-year Concession Agreement with a Private Company called Nkula Zambia in partnership with South Africa Business Development Forum to do roads in Western, North-western and Copperbelt Provinces.
According to this package dubbed “Development of the Western Province Trade Facilitation Routes inclusive of Resettlement Schemes and Border Facilities”, the Finance, Design, Construct, Rehabilitate, Operate, Maintain And Transfer Public Private Partnership Model, will cover a total of 2,208.5 kilometres of core road network.
Some roads will be new construction while others will be upgraded to international bituminous standards.
Hon. Milupi listed the roads as follows;
1. Tapo – Kalabo – Sikongo – Angola Border Road (125km).
2. Sioma – Shangombo Road (175km).
3. Lufwanyama – Kankolonkolo – Kasempa Road (225km).
4. Kasempa – Kaoma Road – Luampa Junction (280km).
5. Luampa Junction – Machile – Simungoma Road (340km).
6. Livingstone – Katima Mulilo Road (225km).
7. Resettlement Roads (minimum of 500km).
8. Shangombo Bridge (approximately 8.5km).
9. Sikongo Border Post and Trade Hub.
10. Shangombo Border Post and Trade Hub.
11. Katima Mulilo Border Post and Trade Hub.
It is strange that a 25-year Concession has been given to a private company to build and run these roads in a non-competitive, opaque and non-transparent manner and whose value has not been disclosed.
The Concessionaire will seek financing and obtain a loan under the direct or indirect guarantee of the Republic of Zambia.
Looking at the roads, it appears that these are best done under public sector financing as they are non-economical but developmental in nature.
PPP roads are highly commercial and are financed by the private sector.
The return of investment is guaranteed by traffic volume that will help repay the loan through tolling or annuities.
Further, the value of the project has not been disclosed.
This is important as the private company involved will obtain the loan against the Republic of Zambia and the road assets and business plan on how to repay the loan, will act as collateral security or Government may issue a sovereign guarantee.
I noted that in South Africa, there are two models of PPP adopted for the development of national highways.
They are; Build–operate–transfer or, Build–own–operate–transfer.
This is a form of project delivery method, usually used for large-scale infrastructure projects, wherein a private entity receives a concession from the public sector to finance, design, construct, own, and operate a facility stated in the concession contract.
The mechanism to recover the investment is through BOT (Toll) or BOT (Annuity).
(a) BOT (Toll) Model: In the BOT (Toll) model, the Concessionaire recovers his investment by charging toll from the users of the road facility.
This model reduces the fiscal burden on the government while also allocating the traffic risk to the Concessionaire.
This is the model used for most of the projects and can be regarded as the default model for highway projects.
(b) BOT (Annuity) Model: Under a BOT annuity model, the Concessionaire is assured of a minimum return on his investment in the form of annuity payments.
The Concessionaire does not bear the traffic risk and the Government bears the entire risk with respect to toll income.
CONCLUSION
From the above, it is clear that until the terms and conditions are disclosed, and until the commercial viability of this project are demonstrated, this may be a conduit to obtain a large international loan on the charge of the Treasury.
Hon. Milupi or the Council of PPP should not abuse their offices.
They have a noble duty to disclose the value of this loan, and guarantees that Zambia is expected to give.
In my view, Hon. Milupi has chosen to undertake roads in his constituency and his province under an opaque process whose cost burden will be borne by the country.
If he genuinely wishes to do viable PPP projects, he should follow Zambia’s renowned trade routes such as the Lusaka-Chirundu, Lusaka-Livingstone, Lusaka-Ndola-Mufulira, Kapiri-Serenje-Mpika-Nakonde, and similar roads that are in extremely dilapidated state but are core to trade/sea routes of the country.
Amb Emmanuel Mwamba
COMMENTS
It should be noted that a Private entity can never get into a PPP contract that is not economically viable and will not cover their O & M costs during the period of the contract (25 years). In addition, they should also be able to pay back their lenders for the design and build component during the contract period. Hence, for the private entity to even accept and take all projects risks (including O & M costs), then Government (through the PPP Council) must have adequately prepared the PPP projects (selection & preparation of PPP projects) in question. There is no way Government can force a private entity to finance, operate and maintain a project for 25years for the sake of social impact only. No Theliz No. Secondly, it is not true that all the PPP roads in question are not economically viable roads. unless one does their analysis in the context of a tribal lens or a witchcraft perspective. Firstly, one has to fully understand the concept of transport corridors (both inland corridors and international corridors). Case studies and literature on transport corridors are abundant from China, Vietnam, Malaysia, etc. Having reviewed the literature can one honestly argue for instance, that the Lusaka-Kaoma-Mongu-Kalabo-Sikongo border road is not an economically viable transport Corridor? Why then did the Kuwait Development Bank Provide Funds to upgrade it to bituminous standards as far back as 2011?. Also consider the Lufwanyama – Simungoma road and Just look at how much Copper-laden heavy trucks use this road via Kasempa-Kaoma-Mongu-Senanga-Sioma-Sesheke-Mwandi-Kazungula boarder. Trucks prefer it because it is the shortest distance to the Kazungula border compared to the Copperbelt route. This is exactly the same concept with the proposed Kasomeno-Mwenda toll road and Luapula Bridge project in Mwense District of Luapula. It’s a PPP Project that will offer the shortest possible route to DRC (a strategic trade partner) from East Africa and the port of Dar es Salaam. Lastly, I just want to say that The PPP Project cycle includes Selection & Preparation of Projects, Procurement (Management of unsolicited Proposals) and Contract management. During the preparation phase, a number of feasibility studies are completed including Technical and Financial/Economic Feasibility. The Government through the PPP Unit or Council can never pass a project to the procurement stage that has failed economic viablity. Why? Because no normal thinking private entity can risk their money on such nonsense.
And by the way, stop copying and pasting stuff from google about “BOT (Toll) or BOT (Annuity)” that is way above your educational background. You can mesmerize your fellow Kabokes with but not me. From the same national pool Sata looted funds to build universities in Muchinga, these universities are 99% full of Bisa and Bemba students and yet we are all paying the loan (annuity). Now that its developments in other parts of the country, the “Stupid” Kasai Mwamba wants the roads to be paid for “Toll” style knowing only too well that 90% of the travelers are BaRotse. This kind of behaviors sucks, even for an evil wicked vampire skank that struggled FTJ, there has to be standards.
Mwamba never stops tio amaze me with his stinking tribal bigotry. Did he ever take time in the last 10 years to travel to Western Province either via the Lusaka Mongu road or the Livingstone Sesheke Road? The dilapidation is awful, it’s like we were not part of Zambia. Mwamba and his Satanyoko built two universities in Muchinga leaving Lewanika university still in planning stage. With tribally bigoted behavious like this, maybe it’s best we just decide to split and live as neigbours, because you Bembas really have a f##ked up mentality of thinking you are very clever than anyone else!
Mwamba is not the entire BEMBA tribe, he has his own opinion and you then condemn the whole tribe. Don’t bring tribalism in anything.