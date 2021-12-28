Milupi accused of hiring NGO to construct roads

Former Bank of Zambia Official, Nobert Mumba Challenges Government to come clean over $3.7bn Road Concession Deal with an NGO…
“Something is not right. Hon Milupi’s announcement that the concession for roads and border points and a bridge will cost $3.7bn simply doesn’t make sense.
Firstly the so-called Southern African Business Development Forum is just a NGO.
Browsing its website, one doesn’t get the impression that it is within their remit to undertake infrastructure projects as the reference to infrastructure, energy etc seems to be in a discussion or facilitation context.
I have failed to establish the persona behind it and when one clicks a specific segment on “what we are”, such as infrastructure, all one gets is a picture of a road intersection. 2) it doesn’t end there I also note the average cost per kilometer of the proposed roads flies right in the face of what UPND as a party promised us.
Dividing $3.7bn by 2000km gives me a whooping $1.8m/km against the $500,000 UPND referred us when in opposition
Hold their feet to the fire! HH is already rich, and may have no incentive to indulge in shady business. However, everyone in the government is NOT HH and there may be some who see this as their only opportunity to amass wealth and riches; and so yes, but all means, Watchdog, continue exposing this nonsense. We are behind you all the way. Good job