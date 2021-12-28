Milupi accused of hiring NGO to construct roads

Former Bank of Zambia Official, Nobert Mumba Challenges Government to come clean over $3.7bn Road Concession Deal with an NGO…

“Something is not right. Hon Milupi’s announcement that the concession for roads and border points and a bridge will cost $3.7bn simply doesn’t make sense.

Firstly the so-called Southern African Business Development Forum is just a NGO.

Browsing its website, one doesn’t get the impression that it is within their remit to undertake infrastructure projects as the reference to infrastructure, energy etc seems to be in a discussion or facilitation context.

I have failed to establish the persona behind it and when one clicks a specific segment on “what we are”, such as infrastructure, all one gets is a picture of a road intersection. 2) it doesn’t end there I also note the average cost per kilometer of the proposed roads flies right in the face of what UPND as a party promised us.

Dividing $3.7bn by 2000km gives me a whooping $1.8m/km against the $500,000 UPND referred us when in opposition