Mine workers union start distributing PF campaign stuff

Miners to receive ‘ Edgar Chagwa Lungu’ labelled mealie
Labiut unions led by the Mine Workers Union of Zambian (MUZ) have now been reduced to distributing campaign materials for the ruling party.
Whatever has happened to shame and professionalism in this country.
Share this post
COMMENTS
Pull a chickens feathers it will be “crying” while you are at it. Release it and it will run away from you, then throw some grain near you on the ground it will run back to peck on the grain! You can play in this manner with the chicken and with its pea brain it wont get any wiser until you decide to have it for your meal! The miners understand the mealie meal that they are receiving is meant as a bribe for their vote! Well if they have chicken brain they will forget the suffering they are living through with the free bag of mealie meal but once the vote is cast for the briber the sooner the free mealie meal will disappear and they will return to their suffering!
Mawe sure. Shame. What a way to blind fold people. Let us hope this will last until 2026