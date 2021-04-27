Miners, contractors protest against KCM



Right now in Chingola, miners and contractors protesting against corruption at and poor management of KCMIMG_7891

    Kasonde waka 3 hours ago

    IN OUR VERY OWN COUNTRY, CRYING FOR OUR GOD GIVEN NATURAL RESOURCES, AGAINST FOREIGNERS, COMING TO BENEFIT FROM WHAT IS RIGHTLY OURS.

    BAMWANKOLE. TABAKAPITE.

