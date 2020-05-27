Minister Banda stops Sampa from revoking licences of racist Chinese

0Local Government and Housing Minister Charles Banda has stopped Lusaka mayor Miles Sampa from going round town revoking licences of businesses he believes have broken

the law. Minister Banda says there is a procedure that should be followed and that there are designated government officials to do that.

In the past few weeks, Sampa has ‘revoked’ licences of a Chinese barbershop and a Chinese restaurant on grounds of racism.

But minister Banda says Sampa should never do that again.

With this intervention, the Chinese are now free to discriminate black people in their businesses.

    Rose Mwila 38 seconds ago

    Banda a BIG Idiot. You dont do anything, All you want is brown envelopes from the chinses
    idiots. Then, You should also give the licenese to PRIME TV. What so special with chinese. You are jealosy, because Sampa, has become popular. Ubupuba bwaba Minister ba mu Zambia, very corrupt.

