Minister Banda’s tribal statement rejected

Nason  Msoni and a senior citizen Philip Tembo have condemned local government minister Charles Banda’ s statement that Easterners will only handover power to another tribe in 2026.

The two assert that the statement by minister Banda is unfortunate and has no blessings from Easterners who believe that being elected President should never be about the tribe of the person but the ability and the capacity of the person to deliver to Zambians.
We urge Zambians to ignore such unfortunate statement that are issued for self benefit but at the expense of the national coercion and unity of our Country.

